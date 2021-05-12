Afterschool conference registration open – News at Louisiana Tech

LATEST

Registration is now open for the Louisiana Afterschool Virtual Conference, which will take place Thursday, May 13 to Saturday, May 15.

With generous support from the Mott Foundation, the Louisiana Department of Education, 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program, and the Science and Technology Center at Louisiana Tech University, this virtual conference offers sessions encompassing three distinct themes: self-care, continuing education and STEM.

“The conference is targeting all afterschool professionals,” said Andrew Ganucheau, director for the Louisiana Center for Afterschool Learning. “This includes all afterschool frontline staff – certified teachers, para professionals and program administration.”

This free conference offers six sessions that are comprised of continuing education units, including ones that include STEM information.

“There is a series of STEM sessions targeting STEM professionals throughout the state, since afterschool STEM is the most popular avenue in Louisiana,” Ganucheau said.

The conference will also include keynote presentations from Erin Sims with Community in Schools Gulf South, Edy Addison with Capital Area United Way and Captain Barrington Irving from Flying Classroom.

“We in the College of Education at Louisiana Tech University are appreciative of the opportunity to collaborate with LACAL, the Louisiana Department of Education, 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program, and the Charles S. Mott foundation to bring this virtual networking and professional development opportunity to afterschool professionals,” said Dr. Lindsey Vincent, associate dean for research, outreach and innovation. “High quality afterschool opportunities provide a safe space for enrichment as well as academic and emotional growth. We hope this is the first of many similar collaborative experiences to bring together thought leaders and frontline professionals who provide these essential services to Louisiana children and their families.”

For more information about the conference or to register, please visit https://www.laafterschoolconference.org/.

