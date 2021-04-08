LATEST

AFTV’s Ty’s was every Arsenal fan after Slavia netted last minute equaliser

Ty was every Arsenal fan after Slavia Prague struck a late equaliser

AFTV regular Ty was every Arsenal fan after they conceded a last-gasp equaliser to Slavia Prague on Thursday evening.

The Gunners were in control of the tie before Tomas Holes headed home in the dying embers of the game to grab a crucial away goal for the visitors.

The goal led to a furious reaction from Granit Xhaka, who furiously lambasted the defence for allowing the ball to be crossed into the area.

And just after the goal went in, Xhaka was heard going on an expletive-laden rant at his teammates.

Xhaka is reported to have said: “Just clear the f****** ball away man.”

Arsenal Fan TV, unsurprisingly, also reacted hilariously to the late goal and Ty’s response was the best of the lot.

He hilariously collapsed to the ground in disgust, and stayed there for a good few minutes before his AFTV colleagues urged him to ‘get up’.

Arsenal will now go into the second leg as underdogs after the Czech’s grabbed their crucial away goal late on.

The Gunners’ only chance of qualifying for the Champions League is by winning the Europa League and pressure is growing on Mikel Arteta with his side languishing in tenth in the Premier League.

