Again, Dhoni-Raina’s yarana, Chinna Thala wrote a touching message – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Again, Dhoni-Raina's yarana, Chinna Thala wrote a touching message

The 14th season of the Indian Premier League is starting from April 9. The first match will be played between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. On April 10, Chennai Super Kings will play their first match, which will be with Delhi Capitals. After bad season last season, this time CSK is preparing fiercely. During the preparation of CSK, a picture of friendship of Thala Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Chinna Thala Suresh Raina has come out. Suresh Raina shared this picture with his official Instagram handle. Sharing this picture, Suresh Raina has written in the caption – Not always eye to eye, but heart to heart always meet. Along with this, he has also created two hearts through emoji. Fans are also liking this picture of Raina and Dhoni and are also commenting fiercely.

In fact, in the last season of the IPL, news of a rift in the friendship between Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina was in the news in the media. Suresh Raina had withdrawn his name before the start of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons. After this, many kinds of speculations were being made, one of which was being said to be an estrangement between Dhoni and Raina. The friendship of Suresh Raina and Mahendra Singh is very deep. Both these players are part of Chennai Super Kings from the beginning. With this, both have also played together for Team India.

Dhoni said goodbye to international cricket on August 15 last year. Shortly after Dhoni retired, Suresh Raina also announced his retirement from international cricket. Suresh Raina has once again joined the Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2021. Raina has started practice in association with the players of the team. Pictures and videos of players’ practice are being posted continuously from the official Twitter page of CSK. In this episode, the picture of Raina and Dhoni has also been shared.

