Against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, the combination of the three cosmonauts who arrived on board the ISS is surprising

In footage of their arrival aboard the International Space Station, the three Russians can be seen wearing yellow and blue jumpsuits. Strongly reminiscent of the Ukrainian flag.

Three Russian cosmonauts took off on a Soyuz rocket for the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, amid extreme tensions between Russia and the West linked to the conflict in Ukraine.

The crew, led by experienced cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev, accompanied by Denis Matveev and Sergei Korsakov, took off at 15:55 GMT for a three-hour flight to the ISS, where they were met by a team of two Russians, four Americans and a German, as shown in the images transmitted by NASA.

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos known for his fierce nationalism, welcomed this 100% Russian trip on Twitter. “Ours ! For the first time in many years, it’s an all-Russian crew.”he wrote.

Mere coincidence?

A detail – and not the least – however caught the attention of the whole world: the colors sported by the newcomers to the ISS. Their yellow and blue outfits are indeed very reminiscent of the Ukrainian flag…A new crew of cosmonauts has just docked at the International Space Station dressed in yellow and blue. Nice to see“, for example, reacted to tweet astronaut Chris Hadfield.

Faced with the amused reactions and admiration aroused by the supposed bravado of the three men, the Russian space agency rejected the thesis according to which they had shown their support for the Ukrainian cause. “Sometimes yellow is just yellow,” reacted the Roscosmos press service on its Telegram channel. The flight suits of the new crew are made in the colors of the emblem of the Bauman Moscow State Technical University, from which all three cosmonauts graduated … To see the Ukrainian flag everywhere and in everything is crazy. »

