Age, Death, Early Life, Family, Career, Discography, Filmography, and More

Tom Parker (Singer) Biography: The British boy band announced that The Wanted star singer Tom Parker died at the age of 33 on March 30, 2022. He was diagnosed with brain cancer. In October 2020, the singer revealed that he had an inoperable brain tumour. His wife, Kelsey Hardwick, wrote on Instagram: “Our hearts are broken.” The couple had two young children. She further added, “Tom was the centre of our world. We can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.“

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughouthe fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you.“

The band said they…