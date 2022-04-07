Ageless Paul Rudd continues to haunt fans as he ‘reportedly’ turns 53

Paul Rudd has celebrated his 53rd birthday (Picture: Getty)

Paul Rudd continues to dazzle fans as he celebrates his 53rd birthday — even though he’s definitely closer to 24.

The Ant-Man actor, who was awarded the title Sexiest Man Alive, repeatedly creates the illusion that he looks as young as he did when he hit the big screen in 1995’s Clueless.

Fans didn’t understand how he was celebrating his 53rd birthday on April 6, and took to social media to question his credentials.

Best friend Mark Ruffalo led the celebratory messages on his big day on Twitter, writing: ‘Can’t contain my excitement for today is the sexiest man’s birthday!

‘Sending all the love to #PaulRudd. Happy birthday, my boy!’

‘Happy birthday to my little king,…