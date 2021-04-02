Aggies Ink 335-Pound Offensive Tackle From Australia

The Texas A&M Aggies are gaining some thunder from down under. Australian Jordan Moko, the top JUCO offensive tackle in the 2021 recruiting class, committed to head coach Jimbo Fisher just before 2021’s National Signing Day.

Moko attended Snow College in Utah, but he is originally from Brisbane, Australia and is a former rugby player. At 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, he is a massive boost to the Texas A&M offensive line.

JUCO OT Jordan Moko Commits to Texas A&M

Australian offensive lineman Jordan Spasojevic-Moko @moko_jordan, the No.5 ranked prospect on ESPN’s JUCO 50, announces that he will be joining Texas A&M @AggieFootball #NationalSigningDay #GigEm READ : https://t.co/tOzQiVdRCp pic.twitter.com/VmmkKni6uV — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) February 5, 2021

High school in Australia doesn’t have much in the way of American football programs, so it is great to see Moko get so acclimated to the game quickly.

At least 23 teams from all over the country were in on him. They included Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, California, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas State, LSU, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Rutgers, Southern Miss, TCU, Tennessee, UCF and Washington State.

Junior college recruits come with fewer years of eligibility, but they have the potential to turn heads once they make it to the NCAA. The Aggies have put together a reputable group of signees this year, and they will try to leap into the upper echelon of the SEC and compete with the likes of Alabama, Georgia, and LSU.

Jordan Moko Highlights

Told them I was gone be Something I get BETTER everyday !!!! #noonecaresworkharder

Do not own the rights to the music : Be something, Polo G pic.twitter.com/3hL213hlhE — Jordan Moko (@moko_jordan) December 23, 2020

The 247Sports Composite is high on Moko’s ability, but fans may have to proceed with caution.

He is as big and strong as any Division I offensive lineman, but there is a steep learning curve from JUCO to the SEC. There shouldn’t be too many issues with how Moko looks on the field; it just may take some time for the OT to truly make his presence felt on a game-by-game basis.

Still, it’s pretty cool that Texas A&M nabbed “the most recruited Australian football player in history.”

Some highlights for the most recruited Australian football player in history, Jordan Moko @moko_jordan The 6’5 OT received an offer from the Bears today and has offers from Oregon, ASU, Iowa State and others. He’s a darn good blocker #calbears #calfootball #footballrecruiting pic.twitter.com/UTVdiAyyGP — Bear Insider (@BearInsider) May 20, 2020

Jordan Moko is hoping to become the next rugby player to leap to the NFL. Plenty of players from down under have made it to the league as well, like Jordan Berry, Brad Wing and Jarryd Hayne.

College football is full of great stories like Moko’s, and he will be worth following as he continues his career.