Co-Founder and General Counsel, First AG Capital Nicholas Vasudev and founder and CEO of AXIchain Linda Woodford and AXIchain Finance Advisor Ian Perry One of those people has been identified who lost their lives in a horrific helicopter crash north of Melbourne on Thursday.

Australia’s close-knit agribusiness community has fallen into a state of shock and disbelief by the tragedy that has also claimed the lives of meat processing industry veterans. Paul Troy and experienced Melbourne pilots Dean Neal,

They were traveling as part of a larger group on two 7-seat Airbus helicopters, inspecting assets for a deal that included the sale of one business to include another large vertically integrated agribusiness. was understood to

Both the helicopters took off from the Murbin airport on Wednesday.