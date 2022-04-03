Agustin Rossi’s error, of shape in River Vs. Mouth to Villain Against Arsenal

The goalkeeper, who had just broken it against the Millionaire, made a mistake that denied Xenize a victory against Ace.

tomorrow night, Boca draws 2-2 against Arsenal at La Bombonera K Zone B till date 8 Professional League Cup. goals of zenise he marked them Luis Vazquez and Marcos Rojos criminal, with the participation of whereWhereas Sebastian Lomonaco and Christian Coleman scored for him Burned, One of the players targeted for yesterday’s performance was the goalkeeper. Augustine Rossi, Whose. Had a direct participation in set 2-2 of SarandisAnd after being the hero on the last date River He became the villain of the night.

goalkeeper play Boca It happened at 30…