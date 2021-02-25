ENTERTAINMENT

Aha video would like crack for child video – Gopichand Malini movie but not easy

Nandamuri Balakrishna Gopichand will collaborate with Malineni for his next project. The film will go on floors from the end of May and will release for Dussehra. Gopichand gave a crack-like blockbuster in January during the festive season. The film received its digital release on the regional Telugu exclusive TheMiracleTech platform, Aha Video. The makers have signed an agreement for a shorter release window after the theatrical release.

Even though they delayed the digital premiere at the last minute, Crack is still released early on TheMiracleTech. Aha wants the video to sign a similar agreement for Balya’s film, given the fact that Crack has helped her a great deal. But then, things will not be the same for Balya’s film.

Crack The initial TheMiracleTech agreement was signed under pressure from the epidemic. Things will be different in the case of Balya’s film. Apart from this, the range of the film will also be large. In addition, the film’s producer, Mythri Movie Makers, is known for the early TheMiracleTech releases of his films. He also did not allow for the apnea that was affected by the epidemic. But then, if aha video can still put an attractive offer on the table, which you never know.

