Ahan Nirban (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Ahan Nirban is a film actor, who mostly works in web series. He is best known for his role in TVF web series Yeh Meri Family. He has the award of The Best Actor on stages of Cinta and Indian National Theatre in 2018.

Biography

Ahan Nirban was born in 1999 and completed his high school from St. Thomas Academy. Nirban started working as a child artist in the year 2007. His first appearance on TV was on Horror show when he was 8 years old. He has also worked in mythology shows of Sagar Arts like Sai Baba, Jai Shri Krishna. Ahan wanted to explore more in his acting, hence started doing theatre. He has
also been a part of Out of the box production and was a Stage Manager for their
plays.

Ahan is famous for playing an important role in Yeh Meri Family, a TVFs mini web-series also featured on Netflix. In 2021, He was seen in Disney’s Hotstar Quix’s Bhopal to Vegas, a story about three friends come together to arrange bachelor parties in the small towns of India, just like it happens in movies with the condition is that of secrecy.

Ahan was also seen in film Kaun Con Hai, which revolves around a middle-class father, a desparate grandmother and a troubled group of people set in different eras, in different states. The film released on 5th May 2021.

Bio

Real Name Ahan Nirban
Nickname Ahan
Profession Actor
Date of Birth 1999
Age (as in 2021) 22 Years
Birth Place Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian
Home Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Family Mother : Name Not Known
Father : Name Not Known
Sister : Not Available
Brother : Not Available
Wife : Not Available
Religion Hinduism
Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Education Details and More

School St. Thomas Academy, Mumbai
College Mithibai College Of Science, Arts & Commerce, Mumbai
Usha Pravin Gandhi College of Arts,Science and Commerce, Mumbai
Educational Qualification Graduate
Debut Television : Sai Baba (2005)
Web Series : Yeh Meri Family (2018)
Awards Not Available
Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 7″ Feet
Weight 65 Kg
Body Shape Chest: 40 inches
Waist: 32 inches
Biceps: 14 inches
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Hobbies Dancing
Marital Status and More

Marital Status Unmarried
Girlfriends Not Available
Controversies None
Salary (approx) Not Available
Net Worth Not Available
Social Media Presence

  • Ahan Nirban was born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
  • He started acting since he was 8 years old.
  • He has played the leading role in a movie ‘BHOR’, which also featured at Cannes Film Festival.
  • Ahan has done a Live Musical Play called Chhota Bheem in Jadooi Adventure by Green Gold Productions.
  • He performed at Gujarati Jalso in 2017.
  • Ahan has also done many episodes of various Crime shows on Sony TV and Life OK.
  • He also played Srinivas Bhai in movie Shakuntala Devi.

If you have more details about Ahan Nirban. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

