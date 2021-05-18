Ahan Nirban (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Ahan Nirban is a film actor, who mostly works in web series. He is best known for his role in TVF web series Yeh Meri Family. He has the award of The Best Actor on stages of Cinta and Indian National Theatre in 2018.

Biography

Ahan Nirban was born in 1999 and completed his high school from St. Thomas Academy. Nirban started working as a child artist in the year 2007. His first appearance on TV was on Horror show when he was 8 years old. He has also worked in mythology shows of Sagar Arts like Sai Baba, Jai Shri Krishna. Ahan wanted to explore more in his acting, hence started doing theatre. He has

also been a part of Out of the box production and was a Stage Manager for their

plays.

Ahan is famous for playing an important role in Yeh Meri Family, a TVFs mini web-series also featured on Netflix. In 2021, He was seen in Disney’s Hotstar Quix’s Bhopal to Vegas, a story about three friends come together to arrange bachelor parties in the small towns of India, just like it happens in movies with the condition is that of secrecy.

Ahan was also seen in film Kaun Con Hai, which revolves around a middle-class father, a desparate grandmother and a troubled group of people set in different eras, in different states. The film released on 5th May 2021.

Bio

Real Name Ahan Nirban Nickname Ahan Profession Actor Date of Birth 1999 Age (as in 2021) 22 Years Birth Place Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Home Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Family Mother : Name Not Known

Father : Name Not Known



Sister : Not Available

Brother : Not Available

Wife : Not Available Religion Hinduism Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Education Details and More

School St. Thomas Academy, Mumbai College Mithibai College Of Science, Arts & Commerce, Mumbai

Usha Pravin Gandhi College of Arts,Science and Commerce, Mumbai Educational Qualification Graduate Debut Television : Sai Baba (2005)



Web Series : Yeh Meri Family (2018)

Awards Not Available

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 7″ Feet Weight 65 Kg Body Shape Chest: 40 inches

Waist: 32 inches

Biceps: 14 inches Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Hobbies Dancing

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Unmarried Girlfriends Not Available Controversies None Salary (approx) Not Available Net Worth Not Available

Social Media Presence

Ahan Nirban was born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

He started acting since he was 8 years old.

He has played the leading role in a movie ‘BHOR’, which also featured at Cannes Film Festival.

Ahan has done a Live Musical Play called Chhota Bheem in Jadooi Adventure by Green Gold Productions.

He performed at Gujarati Jalso in 2017.

Ahan has also done many episodes of various Crime shows on Sony TV and Life OK.

He also played Srinivas Bhai in movie Shakuntala Devi.

