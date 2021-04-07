LATEST

Ahana Deol Wiki, Bio, Age, Biography, Husband, Family, Height, Networth » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
Ahana Deol Childhood Photo
Contents hide
1 Introduction
2 Ahana Deol Family, Caste, Husband
3 Ahana Deol Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection
4 Ahana Deol Wiki / Biography

Introduction

Ahana deol born on 28 July 1985 (Age: 36 Years, in 2021) in Mumbai, Maharashtra, is an actress. She predominantly worked in Bollywood cinema. She started her acting career with the Bollywood film Na Tum Jano Na Hum (2002) where she played the role of Esha’s best friend.

Ahana Deol Family, Caste, Husband

Ahana Deol born on 28 July 1985 is the daughter of superstar Dharmendra and actress Hema Malini. She has two brothers named Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and three sisters named Esha Deol, Vijayta Deol, Ajeeta Deol. Ahana Deol and Vaibhav Vohra were engaged on the 22nd of June 2013 in Mumbai and got married in January 2014. on 26 November 2020, Ahana Deol and her husband Vaibhav Vohra welcomed twin girls Astraia Vohra and Adea Vohra.

Ahana Deol Childhood Photo

  • Father Name:- Dharmendra
  • Mother Name:- Hema Malini
  • Brother Name:- Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol
  • Sister Name:- Esha Deol, Vijayta Deol, Ajeeta Deol
  • Affairs / Boyfriend:- Vaibhav vora
  • Husband Name:- Vaibhav vora
  • Children:- Darien Vora (Son), Astraia Vohra, Adea Vohra

Ahana-Deol-marriage-wedding

Ahana Deol study at Mithibai College, Mumbai and completed her graduation degree. he is a trained Odissi dancer.
which and Odissi dancer

Ahana Deol Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection

  • Birthday:- 28 July 1985
  • Age:- 36 Years (as in 2021)
  • Height:- 168 cm, 5 feet 6 inch
  • Weight:- 55 Kg
  • Figure Measurement:- 34-26-35
  • Net Worth:- $ 3 Million (Approx, in 2021)

Ahana Deol Wiki / Biography

Wiki / Bio
Name Ahana deol
Profession(s) Actress
Debut Film Na Tum Jaano Na Hum (2002)
Physical Stats & More
Height (approx.) in centimeters– 168 cm
meters– 1.68 m
in feet inches– 5 feet 6 inch
Weight (approx.) in kilograms– 55 Kg
Eye Colour Brown
Hair Colour Black
Body Measurement 34-26-35
Bust Size 34
Waist Size 26
Hip Size 35
Personal Life
Date of Birth 28 July 1985
Birth Palace Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Hometown Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian
Age 36 Years (as in 2021)
Star Sign/Zodiac Sign Leo
Religion Hinduism
Hobbies Dancing
Education & Qualification
School Not known
College/University Mithibai College, Mumbai
Qualification Graduate
Relationships & More
Marital Status Married
Marriage Date 2 February 2014
Affairs / Boyfriend Vaibhav vora
Family
Parents Father– Dharmendra
Mother– Hema Malini
Siblings Sister– Esha Deol, Vijayta Deol, Ajeeta Deol
Brother– Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol
Spouse / Husband Vaibhav vora
Children Son– Darien Vora
Daughter– Astraia Vohra, Adea Vohra
Net Worth
Net worth $ 3 Million (Approx, in 2021)

Ahana_deol_Odissi_Dance

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
788
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
787
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
772
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
747
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
745
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
740
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
691
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
679
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
628
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
623
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top