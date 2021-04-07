Ahana Deol Wiki, Bio, Age, Biography, Husband, Family, Height, Networth » todayssnews

Introduction

Ahana deol born on 28 July 1985 (Age: 36 Years, in 2021) in Mumbai, Maharashtra, is an actress. She predominantly worked in Bollywood cinema. She started her acting career with the Bollywood film Na Tum Jano Na Hum (2002) where she played the role of Esha’s best friend.

Ahana Deol Family, Caste, Husband

Ahana Deol born on 28 July 1985 is the daughter of superstar Dharmendra and actress Hema Malini. She has two brothers named Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and three sisters named Esha Deol, Vijayta Deol, Ajeeta Deol. Ahana Deol and Vaibhav Vohra were engaged on the 22nd of June 2013 in Mumbai and got married in January 2014. on 26 November 2020, Ahana Deol and her husband Vaibhav Vohra welcomed twin girls Astraia Vohra and Adea Vohra.

Father Name:- Dharmendra

Dharmendra Mother Name:- Hema Malini

Hema Malini Brother Name:- Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol

Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol Sister Name:- Esha Deol, Vijayta Deol, Ajeeta Deol

Esha Deol, Vijayta Deol, Ajeeta Deol Affairs / Boyfriend:- Vaibhav vora

Vaibhav vora Husband Name:- Vaibhav vora

Vaibhav vora Children:- Darien Vora (Son), Astraia Vohra, Adea Vohra

Ahana Deol study at Mithibai College, Mumbai and completed her graduation degree. he is a trained Odissi dancer.

Ahana Deol Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection

Birthday:- 28 July 1985

28 July 1985 Age:- 36 Years (as in 2021)

36 Years (as in 2021) Height:- 168 cm, 5 feet 6 inch

168 cm, 5 feet 6 inch Weight:- 55 Kg

55 Kg Figure Measurement:- 34-26-35

34-26-35 Net Worth:- $ 3 Million (Approx, in 2021)

Ahana Deol Wiki / Biography