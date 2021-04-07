Ahana Deol Wiki, Bio, Age, Biography, Husband, Family, Height, Networth » todayssnews

Introduction
Ahana deol born on 28 July 1985 (Age: 36 Years, in 2021) in Mumbai, Maharashtra, is an actress. She predominantly worked in Bollywood cinema. She started her acting career with the Bollywood film Na Tum Jano Na Hum (2002) where she played the role of Esha’s best friend.
Ahana Deol study at Mithibai College, Mumbai and completed her graduation degree. he is a trained Odissi dancer.
Ahana Deol Wiki / Biography
|Wiki / Bio
|Name
|Ahana deol
|Profession(s)
|Actress
|Debut Film
|Na Tum Jaano Na Hum (2002)
|Physical Stats & More
|Height (approx.)
|in centimeters– 168 cm
meters– 1.68 m
in feet inches– 5 feet 6 inch
|Weight (approx.)
|in kilograms– 55 Kg
|Eye Colour
|Brown
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Body Measurement
|34-26-35
|Bust Size
|34
|Waist Size
|26
|Hip Size
|35
|Personal Life
|Date of Birth
|28 July 1985
|Birth Palace
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Hometown
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Age
|36 Years (as in 2021)
|Star Sign/Zodiac Sign
|Leo
|Religion
|Hinduism
|Hobbies
|Dancing
|Education & Qualification
|School
|Not known
|College/University
|Mithibai College, Mumbai
|Qualification
|Graduate
|Relationships & More
|Marital Status
|Married
|Marriage Date
|2 February 2014
|Affairs / Boyfriend
|Vaibhav vora
|Family
|Parents
|Father– Dharmendra
Mother– Hema Malini
|Siblings
| Sister– Esha Deol, Vijayta Deol, Ajeeta Deol
Brother– Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol
|Spouse / Husband
|Vaibhav vora
|Children
| Son– Darien Vora
Daughter– Astraia Vohra, Adea Vohra
|Net Worth
|Net worth
|$ 3 Million (Approx, in 2021)