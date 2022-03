The captain of the acting professions in Egypt, Dr. Ashraf Zaki, denied what was recently reported on social media about the death of the artist Ahmed Halawa, stressing that Halawa is in a critical condition, and he is still in a coma after his condition deteriorated due to his infection with Corona.

Prayers for Ahmed Halawa

Ashraf Zaki called on fans of the artist Ahmed Halawa to pray for him and grant him healing, as his health condition is late.