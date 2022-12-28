Ahmed Sami: I lost many points due to arbitration



Ahmed Sami, the technical director of the Ceramica team, spoke about the draw with Al-AhlyHe explained that his team is presenting a satisfactory level, but has lost many points this season due to arbitration errors.



And Sami continued in the press conference: “I have a distinguished group of players, but they need some time, and with the exception of Mohamed Ibrahim, most of the players lack experience.”



And the technical director of the Ceramica team continued: “I will not be able to win the league from the first season, currently in the middle of the standings, but I was wronged by the referees.”



And he added, “I have two players in the center of the spearhead, Ibuka and Ahmed Yasser Rayan. It is difficult for me to play with the duo. I have to rely on one of them as a starter and the other as a reserve, and I may push Bryan in the next meeting.”



Al-Ahly team tied with its counterpart Ceramica with a goal for each team in the match that brought them together today, Wednesday, at Cairo Stadium, in the tenth round of the Egyptian Premier League championship.



With this result, Al-Ahly maintains the league lead with 24 points, while Ceramica reached 12 points in eighth place in the league table, so Al-Ahly continues to bleed points after a tie for the second match in a row and the third since the start of the current season.