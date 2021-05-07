AI tech company invests in Leawood – WIBW

LATEST

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) – An AI technology company has invested in Leawood and will create 490 new jobs.

Governor Laura Kelly said she applauds the announcement of a major investment in Leawood from Torch.AI, a global leader in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

According to Gov. Kelly, the company will invest $45 million and create 490 high-paying full-time cybersecurity-related jobs.

“With our strong public schools and top-tier workforce, Kansas is one of the best places in the nation to do business,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “Torch.AI will bring sophisticated, high-wage tech jobs to Kansas and will improve our ability to recruit forward-thinking tech experts to our state. I look forward to seeing the incredible developments that will undoubtedly come from this new facility.”

Gov. Kelly said Torch.AI uses machine learning to enable massive scaled, high-performance data processing. She said the company is committed to training and upskilling professionals across Kansas to prepare them for jobs in the tech and cyber sector. The company is already working with a growing network of local universities to influence the curriculum, while also creating new IT and data science professionals and preparing them to enter the high-income field.

“Torch.AI is investing in Kansas at the perfect time,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “Our state’s renewed commitment to innovation through the Framework for Growth will be a massive advantage for this future-focused business – and the new tech jobs created will be perfectly aligned with the professionals created every day at our outstanding higher education institutions. Torch.AI and Kansas’ new way of doing business are a perfect fit.”

“It’s an honor to align the growth trajectory of Torch.AI with Kansas initiatives to expand its economy and regional impact as a tech hub,” Brian Weaver, founder, chairman and CEO of Torch.AI, said. “Demand for our advanced AI and data services continues to grow as the intelligence and security communities attempt to organize and analyze unprecedented levels of data. We’ve long known there is untapped talent here in the region that can help the government and commercial sectors solve significant challenges. This agreement represents our commitment to harness the wealth of experience and skillsets in the Kansas City region and develop new talent to expand our capabilities and customer impact.”

For more information, click HERE.

