AIBE XVI Exam 2021 Revised Schedule Released, Exam on May 30- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

AIBE XVI Exam 2021 Revised Schedule Released, Exam on May 30
AIBE XVI Exam 2021 Revised Schedule Released, Exam on May 30

AIBE XVI Exam 2021
– PC : My Result Plus

Bar Council of India (BCI) has announced the revised dates for All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVI 2021. As per the official update, the BCI has rescheduled to conduct the AIBE XVI (16) 2021 on May 30, 2021. Prior to this, the All India Bar Examination XVI 2021 was scheduled to be held on April 25.

The BCI has further extended the application form last date for AIBE 16 till April 30, 2021. While the final submission of the application form is May 07. Candidates can check the detailed revised schedule provided below.

AIBE XVI 2021 – Revised Schedule

  • Online registration start date – 26th December 2020
  • Bank payment through challan starts from – 26th December 2020
  • Online registration close date – April 30, 2021
  • Last date for fee payment – May 07, 2021
  • Last date for completion of the online form – May 07, 2021
  • Online release of admit cards – May 12, 2021
  • Date of Examination – May 30, 2021

Click Here to Check Revised Schedule of AIBE XVI 2021

Bar Council of India AIBE XVI: How to Apply

Step 1: First visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.
Step 2: Click on the AIBE XVI 2021 registration link.
Step 3: A new page will open, enter the required information.
Step 4: Confirm the registration number.
Step 5: Login using the registration number.
Step 6: Fill the form, upload the document.
Step 7: Pay the fee.

Bar Council of India is the Open Eligibility Test for students and law candidates. The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVI 2021 examination will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQ). Only those people who are certified by BCI can practice law in India.

Official Website – Click Here

