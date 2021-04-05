Aijaz Khan arrested in drugs case infected with corona virus, shifted to hospital – entertainment news, celebrity news, latest movie news

The ‘Bigg Boss Fame’ and Famous Actor Ejaz Khan Corona, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs case, have been found infected. According to information given on the news agency ANI, Ejaz Khan’s Kovid 19 has come out positive, after which the actor has been shifted to the hospital. Also, the NCB has informed that the officers who were with them continuously to investigate the case of Ejaz have got their Kovid test done. However, no information has been given about the officer’s test report.

Let us tell you that the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Ejaz in the drugs case on 31 March. On Tuesday, the NCB detained the actor for questioning, the interrogation lasted for 8 hours after which the actor was arrested by the NCB. After this, the court sent Ejaz Khan to the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) by 3 April. Reports were said that Ijaz’s name had surfaced during questioning following the arrest of a drug peddler. Ijaz was detained at the airport while he was returning from Rajasthan.

Ijaz denied the allegations

Ijaz has denied all the allegations leveled against him. Ejaz, who appeared in court after the arrest, had said, “Only four sleeping pills were found from my house.” My wife was miscarried. She has been using these medicines since going through stress. ‘