Aiken High’s Demarcus Mazone signs with Denmark Tech – Charleston Post Courier

Demarcus Mazone was surrounded by his family, friends and teammates Tuesday afternoon as he committed to continue his playing career at Denmark Technical College.

Mazone, a senior at Aiken High School, will play basketball at the college, located about 43 miles southeast of Aiken in Bamberg County.

The college is a historically Black two-year technical college, and its basketball team competes as part of the National Junior College Athletic Association, the sports organization for two-year colleges and technical schools.

Mazone, who’s 6-foot-6 and weighs 190 pounds, averaged 9 points and 10 rebounds at Aiken High and was named All-Region this past season. He’s a versatile player, who said he plays wing, forward and center. Mazone said he chose Denmark Tech because “I went there and it felt like home to me.”

“For the basketball part, I feel like I can do a lot there,” Mazone said.

Darris Jackson, the boys’ basketball coach at Aiken High, said he was extremely proud of Mazone.

“He’s a kid that’s improved tremendously each year he’s been here,” Jackson said of Mazone. “He’s been a pleasure to coach. He’s done absolutely everything we’ve asked him to. He leads by example.”

Jackson was also extremely complimentary of Mazone’s character and his effort in the classroom.

“(Mazone’s) obviously a heck of a basketball player, but he’s a better person,” Jackson said. “He’s one of the better people I’ve coached here. He’s a kid that really fought, clawed and worked each day to get better to have an opportunity to play at the college level. He made significant improvements in the classroom as well. I’m even more proud of the work he’s done in school over the last two years.”

Aiken High principal Dr. Jason Holt was on hand for the festivities and said he couldn’t be more excited for Mazone’s future.

“This is a big deal in the life of a young man that has made some great decisions and we get to celebrate today,” Holt said.