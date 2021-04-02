AIMPLB’s new ‘Nikahnama’ calls for ban on dowry, costly weddings | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

LUCKNOW: Imams leading the Friday prayers at mosques here highlighted salient features of 11-point new nikahnama released by All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and called for ban on dowry and extravaganza at weddings.

The exercise was a part of the ten-day campaign that AIMPLB has launched through its Islahe Muashra committees across the country, emphasising on nikah being solemnised strictly as per Islamic traditions and norms laid out in religious scriptures.

The focus of the campaign is to discourage Muslims from indulging in wasteful expenditure during marriages and stay away from dowry. The clerics read out the details of the Nikahnama before the Khutba (mandatory sermon) at Friday afternoon prayers in several mosques here.

They outlined how dowry, manjha (haldi ceremony) and other un-Islamic traditions like marriage processions, fire-works and DJs were social evils that the community should do away with. They emphasised that nikah ceremony should be held at mosques instead of marriage halls to check wasteful expenditures.

“Some clerics recalled how Ayesha, a Muslim girl from Gujarat , committed suicide following harassment for dowry to draw home the point that dowry is a social evil that has to be done away with,” said AIMPLB executive committee member and Aishbagh Edgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali who had recently appealed to all imams to highlight important points of the new Nikahnama before Friday prayers at mosques.

“At several mosques Muslims, who had gathered to offer prayers, signed a resolution promising to make best possible efforts to discourage wasteful expenditure at marriages being held in their family,” Maulana Khalid Rasheed said.

Though the nikahnama permits offering meals (Dawat-e-Walima) to guests, but preferably to outstation guests and the poor who don’t get proper food. It discourages lavish dinners.

“About the mahar — the obligation in the form of money paid by the groom, to the bride at the time of nikah — it must be paid at the time of nikah itself and not later on as is the practice,” Maulana Khalid said. He said Nikah should not be seen as a ritual, but should be observed as a religious act.

The nikahnama was released by the AIMPLB chairman Maulana Syed Rabe Hasan Nadvi and general secretary Maulana Wali Rehmani after discussions and approval from top clerics, including Maulana Arshad Madani , Maulana Asgar Ali Imam Mehdi Salfi, Maulana Fakhruddin Jilani and Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad.