Air Force Selects Four Companies for $875M Power Supply Tech Contract – GovCon Wire

The U.S. Air Force has selected four companies to design uninterruptable power supply systems for the federal government through an $875 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle.

AllCom Global Services, Computer Sites, Eaton and MC Dean won positions on the contract to provide power conditioning and continuation interfacing equipment to federal agencies, the Department of Defense said Monday.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Hill AF Base received four proposals for the IDIQ and will initially obligate $3,000 to each awardee.

DOD noted that ontract work will take place on federal installations across the globe and has an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2031.