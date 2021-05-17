Air India, Cairn Energy stuck in a big problem, filed a case in US court

London: British oil company Cairn Energy (Cairn Energy) dragged Air India to a US court to recover $ 1.2 billion from the Indian government. The disclosure came in a US district court filing. Its purpose is to pressurize the Government of India for payment. The International Arbitration Tribunal had ruled in favor of Cairn Energy in the retrospective tax case and ordered the Indian government to pay the company $ 1.2 billion. The decision came in December 2020.

Cairn filed the case in the court of the Southern District of New York on Friday. It states that Air India is a state-owned airline company of India. The company says that its dues to the Government of India should be recovered from the same company (Air India). There has been no response from Air India and Government of India in this matter. Earlier, the central government had asked public sector banks to withdraw money from their foreign currency accounts.

This is because the government fears that Cairn Energy may try to seize the cash of these banks after the arbitration decision. While the Government of India has challenged the decision of the Arbitration Tribunal in an international court, Cairn Energy has started identifying the assets of the Government of India abroad. These include foreign accounts of public sector banks. If there is no agreement between Cairn and the Government of India, the company can seize these accounts.