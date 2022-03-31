Air New Zealand share price decline after trading halt is lifted

Air New Zealand’s stock price declined after the airline announced it would raise $1.2 billion from shareholders.

Shares of the airline were put at a trading halt on Wednesday afternoon before an evening announcement that it was recapitalizing $2.2b to help the airline recover from losses from the pandemic.

The trading halt was lifted on Thursday morning. When the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) opened for trading at 10 a.m., shares of the airline fell 13 percent to $1.20, down 0.5 percent.

The recapitalization package included a $1.2b pro rata retractable rights offer at 53c per share, allowing eligible shareholders to purchase two additional shares for each share they already own.

