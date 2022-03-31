Air New Zealand shares fall as investors assess $2.2 billion financial reconstruction

Air New Zealand has brought back Boeing 777 aircraft for freight services. photo / supply

Air New Zealand shares fell nearly 6.5 percent to $1.28 this morning as investors digested the implications of the airline’s plans to raise $2.2 billion in equity and debt.

Air New Zealand has started the process of issuing more than two billion new shares from next week. Under the Two One Rights offer, existing shareholders can buy shares for Rs 53c each.

When you add this new capital to the present value of all the shares of the company and divide it by the total number of shares that will be issued at share price 81c. This is known as the theoretical ex-rights price, or Terp, and the airline has stated that it expects the share price to be …