Air NZ Capital Raising: Initial Confusion Reinforces the Need for Investor Caution – NZRegCo

Stock market regulator NZ Regco is urging investors to seek professional advice if they are considering raising Air New Zealand’s capital and trading in rights to new shares.

Photo: 123RF

Confusion arose when the exchange operator, NZX, placed an incorrect reference or theoretical starting price for common Air New Zealand shares and the tradable rights to purchase new shares.

NZX apologizes for the mistakes and inconvenience caused. Air New Zealand ordinary shares traded but rights were not granted, while confusion and inaccuracies were resolved.

NZRegCo, which operates independently of NZX, said investors should look at key information on the structure of Air New Zealand’s offering.

“NZ RegCo believes that the information cannot be accessed …