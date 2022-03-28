Air quality warning as smoke haze blankets Melbourne

Due to the planned burn-off across the state, Melburnians woke up to smoky fumes this morning.

Air quality in Dandenong and Lilydale was rated ‘very poor’ by the EPA at 9.20 a.m., while air quality in Box Hill and Spotswood was ‘poor’.

The EPA rates the air in most other parts of Melbourne as ‘fair’.

People who are sensitive to air pollution may experience symptoms such as cough or shortness of breath. Affected people are advised to avoid outdoor physical activity as they develop symptoms and to close windows and doors until outdoor air quality improves.

Planned burn-offs – including burns near Daylesford, in Toolangie, north of Ballarat, near Healesville, Macedon, Kinglake West and Warandite – are responsible for the haze.

Chief Fire Officer of Forest Fire Management…