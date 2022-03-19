BUSINESS

Airbag problem in this luxury SUV, the company recalled 2 lakh vehicles

new Delhi. German automaker Volkswagen has recalled more than 2 lakh units of its Atlas SUV. A major defect related to airbags has been detected in the SUV, due to which the company has taken this decision. According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), about 222,892 units have been recalled.

NHTSA documents show that the defect has been detected in the side airbags installed in the SUV. This may pose a safety risk to the passengers. There may be some room for movement in the wire harness from the A-pillar to the front door and the electrical component may be affected due to corrosion. This can lead to a delay in airbag opening.

The company is asking owners of the affected models to check whether their vehicles have airbag warning signs on the driver’s display. Airbag problems can be indicated by faulty windows, low speed parking brake and door sensor malfunction. The recall covers the Atlas FL manufactured between October 2019 and February of 2022. Atlas models were made between August 2019 and March 2020 and Atlas Cross Sport were made between September 2019 and February 2022.

Recently, recall orders have been issued by many companies in the US. This includes Ford Motor Company, which has issued a recall order for 150,000 F-150 units to investigate a possible defect in windshield wipers. GMC recently recalled 10 units of its Hummer electric vehicle to investigate a tailgate problem.

