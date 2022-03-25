Airline CEOs call for end to federal mask mandate in letter to Biden | Health

Arguing that the nation is in a different place than ever before in the pandemic and is “well protected” against the serious illness caused by the coronavirus, US airline executives asked President Joe Biden on Wednesday for including a federal mask mandate. Called for an end to pandemic-related travel policies. ,
“Much has changed since these measures were implemented and they make no sense in the current public health context,” 10 air carrier executives said in a letter to Biden. “Now is the time for the Administration to end federal transportation travel restrictions – including the international pre-test testing requirement and federal mask mandate – that…