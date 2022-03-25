Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s ‘masked’ school pic goes viral! | People News

New Delhi: Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s darling daughter Aaradhya has several fan pages dedicated to her. Netizens love to see her cute pictures with family and videos of school functions. One such unseen picture has surfaced on the internet in which Aaradhya can be seen wearing a mask.

It looks like a post-pandemic picture, where every student lined up to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols in the school is seen wearing a mask. Aaradhya can be easily spotted due to her short blunt with bangs hairstyle. He is also wearing a white hairband. Take a look here:

Read Full News