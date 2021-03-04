ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rajesh rejects Rana Daggubati?

Posted on
Loading...
Aishwarya Rajesh rejects Rana Daggubati?
Aishwarya Rajesh rejects Rana Daggubati?

Power star Pawan Kalyan is currently working with Rana Daggubati for an upcoming Telugu film, a remake of the Malayalam drama Ayyappanam Koshiyum, which is moving at a brisk pace under the direction of Sagar Chandra and the screenplay and screenplays in addition to Trivikramani No one is Srinivas.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

It was previously heard that Aishwarya Rajesh Ayyappanam Kaushiyum has been cast in the remake and she will be seen playing the wife of Bahubali fame Rana Daggubati, but reports are now that the Tech Famous Lover actress has rejected the film.

Loading...

The latest buzz in the film industry has revealed that Aishwarya Rajesh will have to follow on from the remake of Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Ayyappanam Koshiyum. Fida and Sai Pallavi of middle class Abbai have also turned down the offer and now this time Aishwarya Rajesh asked the makers not to. With no option left, the makers are now asked to prey on actors to play the role of a woman alongside Ran Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan.

Loading...

Pawan Kalyan Rejuvenating the role originally incorporated by Biju Menon, Rana Daggubati will appear in a role in this remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran bankrolled by Naga Vamsi.

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
926
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
852
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
745
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
717
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
702
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
682
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });