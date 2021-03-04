Aishwarya Rajesh rejects Rana Daggubati?

Power star Pawan Kalyan is currently working with Rana Daggubati for an upcoming Telugu film, a remake of the Malayalam drama Ayyappanam Koshiyum, which is moving at a brisk pace under the direction of Sagar Chandra and the screenplay and screenplays in addition to Trivikramani No one is Srinivas.

It was previously heard that Aishwarya Rajesh Ayyappanam Kaushiyum has been cast in the remake and she will be seen playing the wife of Bahubali fame Rana Daggubati, but reports are now that the Tech Famous Lover actress has rejected the film.

The latest buzz in the film industry has revealed that Aishwarya Rajesh will have to follow on from the remake of Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Ayyappanam Koshiyum. Fida and Sai Pallavi of middle class Abbai have also turned down the offer and now this time Aishwarya Rajesh asked the makers not to. With no option left, the makers are now asked to prey on actors to play the role of a woman alongside Ran Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan.

Pawan Kalyan Rejuvenating the role originally incorporated by Biju Menon, Rana Daggubati will appear in a role in this remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran bankrolled by Naga Vamsi.

