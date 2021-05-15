Aishwarya Sakhuja aka Ahana from Yeh Hai Chahatein undergoes surgery

Aishwarya Sakhuja aka Ahana from Yeh Hai Chahatein, has been hospitalized in Mumbai. The actress shared pictures from the hospital on her social media handle to inform her fans and followers that it is not COVID-19. According to a report by ETimes TV Aishwarya recently underwent minor surgery and is doing well.

Aishwarya has to take a break from the shoot and has returned to Mumbai for the surgery. The cast of the show was in Goa because of the lockdown imposed by the government.

In a recent interview with ETimes TV, Aishwarya has shared, “I have taken a break from the show and I have returned to Mumbai. I am not going to return till the time I don’t get vaccinated. This was an ultimatum that was given to me by my family. They asked me to get back and told me I can’t be putting myself at risk especially in these times. I was not given any other option by them.”

When asked about her shooting experience in Goa, she said, “It’s not that I did not have fun. I was very stressed because every few hours I was getting calls from my family asking when I was returning. I did not want my family to go through so much stress because of me because it was me who chose to work and not they. Also, there was fear around and that’s a great environment to be in. I understand that the show must go on and I personally don’t like to work when I am so stressed or fearful of the environment. So that is why I took the decision of coming back.”