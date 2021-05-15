ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Sakhuja aka Ahana from Yeh Hai Chahatein undergoes surgery

Telly Updates

Aishwarya Sakhuja aka Ahana from Yeh Hai Chahatein, has been hospitalized in Mumbai. The actress shared pictures from the hospital on her social media handle to inform her fans and followers that it is not COVID-19. According to a report by ETimes TV Aishwarya recently underwent minor surgery and is doing well.

Aishwarya has to take a break from the shoot and has returned to Mumbai for the surgery. The cast of the show was in Goa because of the lockdown imposed by the government.

In a recent interview with ETimes TV, Aishwarya has shared, “I have taken a break from the show and I have returned to Mumbai. I am not going to return till the time I don’t get vaccinated. This was an ultimatum that was given to me by my family. They asked me to get back and told me I can’t be putting myself at risk especially in these times. I was not given any other option by them.”

When asked about her shooting experience in Goa, she said, “It’s not that I did not have fun. I was very stressed because every few hours I was getting calls from my family asking when I was returning. I did not want my family to go through so much stress because of me because it was me who chose to work and not they. Also, there was fear around and that’s a great environment to be in. I understand that the show must go on and I personally don’t like to work when I am so stressed or fearful of the environment. So that is why I took the decision of coming back.”

Swapnil

Namaste, I am a Blogger and a Voice Artist. Born with a flair to play with words, I invigorate feelings through thoughts, woven with words for the world to imbibe.

Related Items:

Most Popular

90
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
67
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
65
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
35
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
34
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top