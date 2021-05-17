ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Sonar Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Aishwarya Sonar Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Aishwarya Sonar is a Bollywood actor, writer, and producer who is popular for the Kya Re Rascalaa produced by Priyanka Chopra. After completing the Business Administration, Aishwarya began her career in the film industry and worked as an assistant director with Mapuskar on the National Award Winning film ‘Ventilator.’ She also featured in the Hollywood thriller drama The Gray Man with actor Dhanush, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Jessica Henwick, and more. The makers of the movie Russo brothers confirmed her part. Sharing the news on her social media page, she captioned Though the role is short “I would delight to work on the big project”.

