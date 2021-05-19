ENTERTAINMENT

Aiyaari – A RiAnsh / RiHaan + Kabbu fanfiction

Telly Updates

“I loved you truly, Riddhima. But you broke my trust…and my heart, too.”, he smiled weakly.

“Tch! Tch! Tch! Mr. Raisinghania. But…I never loved you. Heartless people can never be loved, and you are one of those.”, she snapped at him and went away.

“Mr. Vansh Raisinghania, you are under arrest.”, his lips curved up in victorious smirk.

Kabir dragged him into the police van, but he didn’t protest.

The betrayal of his beloved had left him broken…

~♥~

“Dollar biwi, tum jab gussa hoti ho na. To, by god, aur hot lagti ho… ”

“Zaroorat se zyada mat bolo, Vihaan. Tumhari zubaan bhi kat sakti hai. “

She warned him and stormed outside, while he smirked to himself.

~♥~

“Iss Ishq mein marjawan…”, his last words echoed in her ears.

“Stop it!”, she screamed, covering her ears with her palms.

~♥~

Riddhima manages to get hold of strong evidences against Vansh to send him behind the bars.

But, she was just a mere pawn, used by Kabir to carry out his devious plan.

Vihaan, a hacker, an imposter or a devil in disguise in plain words, enters her life, only to turn it upside-down.

~♥~

  • Will Riddhima be able to decode who’s the real mastermind or will she get entangled in her own trap?

