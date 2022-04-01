AJ Pollock traded to White Sox

Glendale, Ariz. – The Chicago White Sox have acquired veteran outfielder AJ Pollock from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel.
Pollock, 34, batted at .297/.355/.536 (114–384) with 27 doubles. Dodgers. He batted with .301/.353/.548 (78-259) 20 doubles, 14 homers and 52 RBI vs right-handed pitching, setting career highs in averages, slugging and OPS (.902).
Pollock, 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, has a career. 281 / .338 / .482 (890-3,165) hitters with 195 doubles, 31 triples, 126 home runs, 414 RBIs, 499 runs scored and 119 stolen bases. 895 games in 10 major league seasons with Arizona (2012-18) and Dodgers (2019-21). He owns a career …
Read Full News