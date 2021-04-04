LATEST

AJ Styles reacts to Will Ospreay’s IWGP World Heavyweight Championship win | The SportsRush

AJ Styles reacts to Will Ospreay’s IWGP World Heavyweight Championship win

AJ Styles reacts to Will Ospreay’s IWGP World Heavyweight Championship win. The Assasin dethroned Kota Ibushi at Sakura Genesis 2021.

NJPW’s Sakura Genesis took place on April 4at Ryōgoku Kokugikan. The event featured six matches on the card and ended with Will Ospreay’s surprise win over Kota Ibushi. With this win, he is now the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

Also read: Edge talks Wrestlemania 36 taking place without an audience

AJ Styles, who is also a former IWGP Champion, had an interesting observation about the winner. Ospreay uploaded an older picture of the two on his social media and Styles responded to it saying was like looking in the mirror. What a way to put over the young champion!

AJ Styles reacts to Will Ospreay’s IWGP World Heavyweight Championship win

“It’s was like I was looking into the mirror. Congratulations to the New IWGP Champion.”

Styles worked with NJPW between 2014 and 2016. He made his first appearance at Invasion Attack, the former name of Sakura Genesis, attacking the then IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada after his match. The two then faced each other at Wrestling Dontaku where he defeated Okada to become the new IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

Styles would go on to win the title a second time at The New Beginning in Osaka by defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi before dropping the title back to Okada and leaving for the WWE.

Styles is currently scheduled to face the New Day at Wrestlemania 37 for the RAW Tag Team Championship. If he and Omos win their match, Styles will become a Grand Slam Champion having previously won both the United States and Incontinental Championships as well as the WWE Championship.

