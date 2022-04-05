Ajax’s Nightmare attack Liverpool | Champions League resumes!

In Amsterdam, people will want to turn off the TV early on Tuesday evening as he watches the Champions League match between Benfica and Liverpool. Ajax’s European dream was shattered against the Portuguese football rivals. candidate for Champions League final victory Benfica is definitely not there and with the match against Liverpool on the schedule another stunt seems to be away. how do bookmaker Against this duality?

The quarter-finals of the Champions League will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday. In our brief preview on Sunday, we have already seen that Manchester City and Liverpool are the main contenders for the overall win. Liverpool will visit Benfica on Tuesday evening. The Portuguese escaped from a group with Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona and Dinamo Kyiv. In the eighth final, the team from Lisbon performed a stunt by defeating Ajax. The typical Portuguese football mentality clearly emerged in the diptych with the Amsterdam team and…