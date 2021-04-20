Ajay Devgan-Kajol congratulates daughter Nisa on 18th birthday

ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan and actress Kajol’s daughter Neesa is celebrating her 18th birthday at the moment. Kajol and Ajay don’t wish to go away any effort to make this particular of Nisa the day much more particular.

That is why Ajay-Kajol has shared a beautiful photograph along with his dearly from his social account and wished him a birthday. Kajol has congratulated Nisa on her birthday by sharing her childhood photograph.

Ajay’s submit

Wishing his daughter a birthday, Ajay Devgan wrote, “Glad Birthday beautiful Neesa … These days, in these troublesome days, such small breaks are the moments of actual happiness …. With this I request all these folks Those that should be wholesome “.

On this photograph shared by Ajay Devgan, you’ll be able to see how joyful each father and daughter look. Within the photograph, Neesha is seen wanting cute in open hair.

Kajol’s submit

After Ajay, Kajol additionally shared a photograph of Nisa’s childhood whereas wishing her daughter a birthday. Kajol writes within the caption that I can say lastly that I’ve really handed as a result of you’ve every thing {that a} lady ought to have. So fly increased in life and do not lean in entrance of anybody. I am with you Glad Maturity. ..You’ve got all that, so use your power correctly “

Start of nisa

Neesa was born on 20 April 2003. Neesa is finding out overseas. Nevertheless, as a result of corona virus lockdown, she is spending time together with her household. Away from Glamor World and Limelight, Neesa is usually noticed at her outings together with her mother and father. Picture of Neesa is usually viral on social media. Individuals like Nisa loads on social media too.

