Ajay Devgan, Siddharth Roy Kapoor to team up with 'Gobar'

A excellent news has come out for the followers of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn. Ajay Devgan has introduced his new movie. Ajay Devgan himself has given this info on social media.

Ajay Devgan’s subsequent movie is ‘Gobar’
Please inform that the identify of Ajay Devgan’s subsequent movie is Gobar. On the identical time, this movie will likely be produced by Siddharth Roy Kapoor. On the identical time, this movie will likely be directed by Sabal Shekhawat. Akshay has posted an image of all three.

Dialogue of ‘cow dung’
Considerably, on the one hand, whereas followers are very excited for this movie of Ajay, however, they’re additionally making quite a lot of enjoyable feedback about its identify. In keeping with stories, this movie of Ajay will likely be stuffed with comedy.

Ajay’s upcoming motion pictures
By the best way, allow us to inform that Ajay Devgan will likely be seen in lots of movies in addition to the movie Gobar. Ajay’s movie Maidan will likely be launched on October 15. The movie will likely be seen as soccer coach Syed Abdul Rahim on the sphere. Together with this, Ajay will likely be seen within the movie RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ajay’s look from RRR was just lately revealed on his birthday.

