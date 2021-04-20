Ajay Devgan’s entry on OTT, revealed first look of ‘Rudra: The Age of Darkness’

Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nyasa is celebrating her birthday on April 20. Ajay Devgan has made a particular announcement on this event. He’ll quickly be debuting on the OTT platform. He has launched the teaser of his webseries ‘Rudra: The Fringe of Darkness’.

Going to make OTT debut

It’s a crime drama collection which is an Indian adaptation of the British psychological collection Luther. Ajay Devgan will play the position of a policeman in it. The collection is being produced by Apple Leisure and BBC Studios. It is going to be proven on Disney Hotstar VIP.

Ajay Devgan gave this info and wrote on Twitter that he’s comfortable to announce the crime thriller Sizzling Star Particular “Rudra: The Age of Darkness”. It’s going to show to be a “killer”. The collection shall be shot at completely different places in Mumbai.

Will likely be seen within the position of a policeman

Speaking to information company PTI, Ajay Devgan stated that ‘I at all times attempt to work on completely different sorts of tales. This may enhance the extent of leisure within the nation. The world of digital at all times makes me excited. Now I’m going to work on it additional. I’ll as soon as once more be a policeman on display, however this time this character is extra darkish and intes. ‘

Upcoming films

Final week, Ajay Devgan introduced his comedy drama ‘Gobar’. The movie shall be produced by Siddharth Roy Kapoor. On the similar time, this movie shall be directed by Sabal Shekhawat. Other than the movie ‘Gobar’, he shall be seen in lots of different movies. Ajay’s movie Maidan shall be launched on October 15. He shall be seen within the movie as soccer coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Together with this, Ajay’s upcoming movies are ‘RRR’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.