Ajay Devgn Reaction On This Ad Of Shah Rukh Khan SRK Plus

Ajay Devgan and Shahrukh Khan's conversation on Twitter

new Delhi

Shahrukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, is now going to try his hand on the OTT platform as well? There are reports that Shahrukh is bringing his OTT platform SRK Plus. Many stars have also started reacting to this news, in this episode the reaction of Bollywood’s Singham Ajay Devgan has also come to the fore, which he has shared on Twitter. But along with this, many types of suspense also remain intact. But interesting conversations are definitely going on on social media between Shahrukh Khan and veteran stars.

Ajay Devgan tweeted and wrote, ‘Sorry Shahrukh, if we had told earlier, Rudra would have released only on SRK Plus, now Shahrukh wait a bit.’ Actually, with this tweet, Ajay Devgan has also shared an ad done by Shahrukh Khan with Disney Hotstar, in which Anurag Kashyap is also seen with Shahrukh. As can be seen in the ad, Shahrukh’s OTT platform is being announced on TV, during which Anurag tells that Hotstar has a superhit web series Rudra. There is also IPL on Hot Star with banging stories. In such a situation, Shahrukh looks disappointed. But Shahrukh Khan has also tweeted and asked if season 2 will be on Disney+ Hotstar and not on SRK+… sure?

Let us tell you that Shahrukh Khan also recently shared the poster of SRK Plus in a tweet. However, it is now clear that he has done this ad with Disney Hotstar. Whether Shahrukh brings his OTT platform in the future or not, only time will tell, at the moment he is seen promoting Disney Hotstar. Here, after Shahrukh’s post, there has been an influx of congratulations being given to him.

