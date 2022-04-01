Ajay Jadeja and Parthiv Patel slam MS Dhoni for too much interference in CSK captaincy role

Former Indian cricketers Parthiv Patel and Ajay Jadeja have questioned the strategy of Chennai Super Kings under MS Dhoni’s captaincy despite Ravindra Jadeja taking over the reins of the team ahead of IPL 2022. Chennai Super Kings lost in a high-scoring thriller Lucknow Super Giants, one of the new entrants of the IPL, registered a 6-wicket win in their second match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

This is the first time in the history of CSK that they have lost their opening two matches of the season. It should be noted that just before the start of the new season, former skipper MS Dhoni stepped down as the captain of CSK and handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja. But after two defeats, some experts believe that…