Ajaz Khan tests positive for COVID-19; NCB officer involved in drug probe to get tested – Times of India » todayssnews

Ajaz Khan tests positive for COVID-19; NCB officer involved in drug probe to get tested - Times of India » todayssnews
The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested actor Ajaz Khan last Wednesday, in connection with an ongoing drugs case that emerged out of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. According to the latest update, Ajaz has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI tweeted, ”Actor Ajaz Khan, who was arrested by Narcotics Contro Bureau (NCB) in a drug case, has tested positive for COVID-19. He is being shifted to a hospital. The officer involved in this probe will also undergo COVID test: NCB”. The officer who was involved in the drug prove will also undergo the test, NCB confirmed.

Earlier, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede confirmed to ETimes, “We have found his involvement in the Shadab Batata case and he is definitely facing some serious charges. His statement is being recorded at present.”

In his response, Khan said in a statement to ANI, “Only 4 sleeping pills were found at my home. My wife has suffered a miscarriage & is using these pills as antidepressants.”

Khan has been a part of several films and also participated in TV reality shows like Bigg Boss.

