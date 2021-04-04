Ajeeb Daastaans Netflix~ (2021) Cast| Story| Trailer| Release Date – Tech Kashif

Ajeeb Daastaans Netflix Movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan & Kayoze Irani and the movie is Produced by Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta. The story is written by Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta . Its based on Drama Genres . The Movie will be released on 16th April 2021.
Ajeeb Daastaans Story?
Ajeeb Daastaans is an anthology of four strangely contrasting stories which delve into fractured relationships and unexplored spaces. The stories set in varied milieus, explore jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity, which are often entangled within the heart of their relationships.
Each story also takes you on a journey where one would struggle with the moral dilemma of what’s right and what’s wrong, as the lines between them get blurred.
Each story also takes you on a journey where one would struggle with the moral dilemma of what’s right and what’s wrong, as the lines between them get blurred.
|Series
|Ajeeb Daastaans
|Genres
|Drama
|Director
|Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan & Kayoze Irani
|Category
|Netflix Movie
|Langauge
|Hindi
|Where To Watch
|Netflix
|Release date
|16th April 2021