Ajeeb Daastaans Netflix Movie 2021 Watch Online All Episodes Release Date Cast Name

Ajeeb Dastaan movie is an Indian Netflix film starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Nushrat Bharucha. There are many talented actors and actresses that will be seen in the movie such as Konkana Sen Gupta, Aditi Rao Haidari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Jaideep Ahlawat, Armaan Ralhan, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma, Tota Roy Chowdhary in a lead role. The film will be premiered on 16th April on Netflix. The film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan Neeraj Ghaywan, Raj Mehta, and Kayoze Irani. The movie will be streaming on Netflix and viewers have to purchase the subscription for this application. The story of the movie will dictate the four stories which include thrill, shock, Love, and Lust.
The stories are related to the couples who will face the issues in their lives that will reveal the dark side of their relationship. Fatima was born on born in Hyderabad and raised in Mumbai. Fatima has started her career as a child artist in the movie Chachi 420 and one-two ka Four. The actress has played Zoya in the Indian film Tahaan. The movie has won the German Star Of India Award. She is best known for her role in the blockbuster movie “Dangal” which played the role of Wrestler Geeta Phhogat. She played the role of the action-adventure movie “Thugs Of Hindustan”.
Nushrat Barucha was born on 17th May 1985 and a best-known Hindi Film actress. She got noticed in her movie “Pyar Ka Panchnama” which was her first successful movie. She has worked in the sequel of the “Pyar Ka Panchnama” movie in 2015. Her recent release was “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety” in 2018 which was a hit movie. In 2019 she has seen the opposite Ayushman Khurana in the movie “Dream Girl” which was a comedy movie. In 2020, she worked opposite Rajkumar Rao in the movie “Chhalaang”. She has recently seen in a music video with Yo Yo Honey Singh for his song “Saiyaan Ji”.
Not sure if we’re more hyped for the big twists or the bigger cast 👀 #[email protected] @ apoorvamehta18 @fattysanashaikh @JaideepAhlawat #ArmaanRalhan #ShashankKhaitan @somenmishra0 @dharmatic_ @Nushrratt @nowitsabhi #InayatVerma @raj_a_mehta #SumitSaxena pic.twitter.com/SoUJCTB7Aw
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 19, 2021
Netflix India has combative plans to integrate its position in the Indian market. Due to the COVID-19, it has been noticed that the number of subscriptions expanded. In 2021, Bollywood movies Bulbul Tarang, Meenakshi Sunareswar, Navarasa, and Ajeeb Dastaans will be released. A movie starring Dhanush and Dhamaka will feature Kartik Aryan in the movie and will be released in April. There are reports that Kapil sharma standup will be released on Netflix in 2021. To know more about this article stay connected to us.