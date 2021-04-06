Ajeeb Daastaans Trailer: Strange twist to the story and characters with the best acting will surprise you, watch Netflix movie trailer – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

After Ghost Stories and Ludo, another anthology film Strange Tales is releasing on Netflix, the trailer of which was released on Friday through a virtual event. The event featured the film’s star cast and director.

‘Ajeeb Dastans’ brings together 4 short stories, directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghewan and Kayoz Irani. This is the directorial debut of Baman Irani’s son Kayoz. These four stories will feature Fatima Sana Sheikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Nusrat Bharucha, Abhishek Banerjee and Tota Rai Chaudhary in the main characters.

It is produced by Karan Johar’s company Dharmatic, which manufactures OTT content. Karan shared the trailer and wrote – The story has twisting and twisting characters moving together.

The story of Manav Kaul and Shefali Shah is based on the emotional aspect. The story of Abhishek and Nusrat is a reflection of compulsion and compromises for life. Nusrat appears for the first time in such a simple and glamorless character. The story of Konkona and Aditi shows a flutter from the entangled relationship that leads to homosexual relationships. The biggest feature of this anthology film is its star cast. The best actors add life to the trailer. Strange Tales will stream on Netflix on April 16.

