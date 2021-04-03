ENTERTAINMENT

Ajeeb Daastaans’s Trailer Out Now, Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far – The Miracle Time

Avatar
By
Posted on
Ajeeb Daastaans's Trailer Out Now, Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far - The Bulletin Time
Ajeeb Daastaans


Ajeeb Daastaans’s Trailer Out Now, Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far.

The trailer of the upcoming film Ajeeb Daastaans is out now on Youtube by Netflix India. The teaser of the film Ajeeb Daastaans was released two weeks ago.

The film Ajeeb Daastaans will include romance, drama, and emotion. The running time of the film is 142 minutes. Let’s discuss the cast of the film Ajeeb Daastaans.

Ajeeb Daastaans’ Trailer Out Now

The cast members of the upcoming film Ajeeb Daastaans include Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Armaan Ralhan, Nushrat Bharucha, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma, and Tota Roy Chowdhury.

Neeraj Ghaywan, Kayoze Irani, Shashank Khaitan, and Raj Mehta directed it. Karan Johar produced it. It was completed under Dharmatic Entertainment.

The film Ajeeb Daastaans will be released on 16th April 2021 on Netflix. The film Ajeeb Daastaans incluides four different stories. It features broken relationships and their results.

The story of Ajeeb Daastaans consists of toxicity, Jealousy, Prejudices, Milieus, and Privilege. Each story consists of the ups and downs of life. It also includes the struggle and confusion between the wrong and the right thing in life.

Ajeeb Daastaans is an Indian anthology film. Let’s watch the trailer of the upcoming film Ajeeb Daastaans.

Visit this website frequently to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
506
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
486
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
473
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
464
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
464
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
462
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
428
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
425
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
421
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
415
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top