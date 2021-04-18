Ajeeb Dastaan Netflix Review : Amazing Writing, Brilliant Performances, Makes It Worth Watch

Ajeeb Dastaan ​​Netflix Evaluation (Ajeeb Daastaans): The very best factor in regards to the Anthology sequence are the actors and their performances, Netflix is again with one other anthology after the blockbusters like Ludo and Lust Tales. The movie titled “Ajeeb Daastaans” is now accessible to look at on Netflix and I Simply completed the sequence. Right here within the publish, I’m going to assessment the movie.

I’m going to speak in regards to the performances, plot and key highlights from the Netflix unique movie, to all those that don’t know the movie stars some proficient actors of the city like Jaideep Ahlawat, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Nushrat Barucha, Abhishek Banerjee, Aditi Rao Haidri, Konkana Sen Sharma, Manav Kaul and Shefali Shah. The movie is directed by 4 units of director Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kayzoe Irani.

Plot

The movie is in regards to the 4 completely different tales of various societies, the 4 tales are titled Majnu, Khilauna, Ankahi, and Geeli Puchi, the Majnu is about an organized marriage the place each persons are sad with the wedding and there comes a spark within the lifetime of lady after she will get connected in the direction of another man, the second story offers with the 2 sisters, the elder sister (Performed by Nushrat Barucha) works as a housemaid for her livelihood along with her small sister. The third story is a few manufacturing facility employee ( Konkana Sen Sharma) who discovered that her talents usually are not getting rewarded as she is from backward class, her place was overtaken by some excessive class lady (Aditi Rao Haidri).

The fourth and final story is a few Housewife who’s asking her husband to study signal language in order that he can discuss along with her deaf daughter however the man repeatedly refuges to take action as he doesn’t have time as a result of workplace work, in all between these She comes near a deaf Photographer ended up making a relationship with him. What was the tip of all these tales and the way these tales have been “Ajeeb”, to know this it’s a must to watch the two hours and 20 minutes lengthy movie on Netflix?.

Performances

The very best a part of the movie is the performances, everybody from the movie is simply good, from a small cute lady to huge mature actors like Jaideep Ahlawat, everybody was simply excellent. Fatima Sana sheikh is shining as at all times in her position of an sad housewife who’s in search of love, she has completed an excellent Job, Jaideep Ahlawat in the identical story is wonderful as at all times. Nushrat Barucha was having Celebration lady kind picture in my thoughts and I used to be considering that she will be able to solely do business movies, however right here she is wonderful, a particular point out to that small little lady, she is killing it along with her cute dialogues and wonderful performances within the movie, I need to say she is the most important spotlight of the movie.

Konkana Sen Sharma, OMG, she is a cult traditional actress and right here she proves once more why she is among the greatest within the city, no heavy position, no make-up and nonetheless she is good, Aditi Rao Haidri was additionally good along with her position and she or he appears to be like lovely as at all times. Final however not the least, Manav Kaul, I at all times have a Goon or villain kind picture of his, however right here he’s wonderful in his new avatar or a chocolate Romantic character, Shefali Shah is wonderful as at all times, she talks and act via her eyes all through the movie. The remainder of the opposite supporting actors have been equally good.

Evaluation

The unhealthy factor in regards to the Anthology sequence is, we by no means get totally glad and amazed with all of the tales, however the perfect half in regards to the Anthology is, we get one or two wonderful tales and these make the entire movie/sequence great, the identical is the case with this movie too. The very best from the film have been the second & the third story,i.e Khilauna and Geeli Puchi, it doesn’t make different tales unhealthy, however I personally preferred these two probably the most, Khilauna is filled with suspense and a few wonderful performances whereas Geeli Puchi is simply wonderful resulting from it mindblowing performances and good and satisfying climax.

Majnu (The First Story) was somewhat boring and there have been a lot of loopholes within the story though the plot justifies the identify “Ajeeb”, the final story “Ankahi” was good by way of efficiency however it lacks the screenplay. The music within the sequence is one other plus level with some wonderful areas.

Title Of The Movie: Ajeeb Daastaans

Launch Date: sixteenth April 2021

Platform: Netflix

Ranking: 3/5

Did Preferred it?: Sure, In Elements

Advisable?: Sure

Household-Pleasant?: No

General

I’m going with 3 out of 5 stars for the movie, The 2 tales ‘Khilauna’ & “Geeli Puch” and greatest within the movie adopted by Ankahi and Majnu, You possibly can watch the movie on Netflix and you’ll watch the tales individually as there is no such thing as a interconnection, Don’t watch it with household as there are many Pores and skin Present and abuses, the film is approx 2 hours and 20 minutes lengthy and now accessible on Netflix in Hindi audio with the subtitles.

This was our Ajeeb Dastaan Netflix Evaluation, what are your ideas in regards to the movie? please tell us within the remark part, for extra posts and updates like this on films and sequence keep tuned with us.