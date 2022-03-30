Ajinkya Rahane and KKR: The perfect player-franchise combination ‘raring and hungry’ for success in IPL 2022 | Cricket

Ajinkya Rahane’s decision to leave Rajasthan Royals – a franchise for which he is still the most capped player and also their highest run-getter – and move to Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2020 was an unexpected one purely on cricketing logic. Considering his declining stocks as a T20 batter, there was a big doubt on the number of opportunities he would get in the first XI of a DC side already having a top-order comprising Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. Only 11 matches across two seasons with a highest score of 44 meant the doubts were real. Now the voices discussing a premature twilight in Rahane’s career were getting louder with each passing day. But proving the doubters wrong has been Rahane’s forte right from the time he started playing domestic cricket…