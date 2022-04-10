Ajinkya Rahane rides his luck before Shardul Thakur takes a blinder

Resuming KKR’s mammoth run chase of 215 runs set by Delhi Capitals (DC), Ajinkay Rahane lived a charmed life, surviving three close calls before ultimately perishing to a brilliant catch by Shardul Thakur, a couple of overs later.

On ball one, it was DRS who came to Rahane’s rescue after he has given out caught behind. However, he opted for a DRS review which showed nothing on UltraEdge, and the decision was overturned.

Next ball, Rahane once again went for the review against an LBW decision. Replays showed a clear inside edge and Rahane was safe again.

On the third ball, Rahane went for a drive and it seemed like the ball had beaten him but this time there was a definite outside edge but no one appealed.

A few overs later, it was Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who…