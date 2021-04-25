Ajjubhai Vs Raistar Stats Comparison Free Fire Id Youtube Channel Earning & Income

Essentially the most main names within the discipline of the Indian gaming Free Hearth neighborhood Raistar and Ajjubhai are operating two triumphant Channels on Youtube. If we discuss their subscribers one has 23.3 million and the opposite one have 4.19 million subscribers on their channels. Each the names are well-known for his or her marvellous and exhilarating gameplay. This weblog is especially speaking in regards to the knowledge of the gamers and the comparability within the gameplay of Garena Free Hearth. The Free Hearth ID and knowledge of Ajjubhai’s is 451012596. He has participated in 11305 squad video games and has defeated his rival in 2729 video games to date.

Ajjubhai foremost a win price of 24.13% and on this process, he has evicted 42222, sustaining a 4.92 Ok/D ratio. 14797 have already been headshots with a proportion of 35.05%. Not solely headshots however in 1676 pair video games he has 310 Booyahs and that’s in comparison with the share of win 18.49%. Has the ratio of headshots is 33.93% together with a ratio of 4.77 in Ok/D. To date he secured 2213 headshots and 6522 kills.

Ajjubhai has performed solo video games that are within the variety of 907 and gained 79 video games out of those and a win price is 8.71%. He has efficiently maintained a 2.78 Ok/D ratio together with 734 headshots and 2300 kills. The headshot proportion is 31.91%. Out of 568 squad video games, the Youtuber has achieved profitable in 103 video games which makes the speed of win 18.13%. He has made a register in kills 2292 and headshots of 949 to date.

Ajjubhai has additionally taken half in eight pairing video games within the occurring ranked season and has secured three of them. The win proportion of Ajjubhai recreation is round 37.50%, Ajju has complied 48 kills, protecting a ratio of Ok/D 9.60. He attained 11 headshots and the Ok/D ratio is round 22.92%. Not solely pairing video games however he additionally performed two matches of solo.

Now let’s discuss in regards to the second outstanding Youtuber Raistar’s and his free Hearth ID and knowledge is 12022250. Within the complete matches of 2672 video games, Raistar has gained 15823 which improve the win proportion of Raistar which is round 16.88%. He has 52265 assassinates and headshots of 24663. The Youtuber has contested in 4477 duo matches and has defeated his enemy in 705 which includes the win ratio of round 15.74%. Within the Ok/D ratio of three.81, the content material creator captured 1453 assassinates.

He has registered 3522 video games of their account and endured undefeated in 401 out of them and compiled a win price of 11.38%. Raistar’s has torment up 10734 assassinates, and he registered 4661 headshots. His headshots proportion is 43.42% and the Ok/D ratio is 3.44%. He performed in 284 squad video games and registered victory in 12 out of them and the win price us 4.22%. He additionally performed two pairing matches through which he killed 14 and ensure the win proportion of 12. He additionally performed solo matches that are 2 in numbers. Now if we examine them Ajjubhai is main the counterpart in win price in addition to Ok/D ratio however Raistar main within the proportion of headshot.