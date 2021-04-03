AJM vs FUJ Fantasy Prediction : Ajman vs Fujairah Best Fantasy Team for Emirates D10 Tournament | The SportsRush

AJM vs FUJ Fantasy Prediction: Ajman vs Fujairah – 3 April 2021 (Sharjah). Waseem Muhammad and Asif Khan will be the best fantasy captains for this game.

Ajman will take on Fujairah in the league game of the Emirates D10 Tournament. The D20 tournament was a big success last year.

The Fujairah side has won six of their eight games whereas, Ajman has won five of their eight games. This game can be an exciting one.

Pitch Report – This is the best track to bat on in the UAE. The boundaries are very small on this ground, and we can expect a high-scoring contest.

Match Details :

Time:- 8.45 PM IS Stadium: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Ajman – Asif Khan, Abdul Shakoor, Shahan Akram, Bahzad Naquib, Amjad Khan, Ameer Hamza, Nasir Aziz, Zubair Zuhaib, Danish Qureshi, Sheraz Piya, Lovepreet Singh.

Fujairah – Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Chirag Suri, Yasir Kaleem, Alishan Sharafu, Jiju Janardhanan, Ahmed Raza, Hamdan Tahir, Maroof Merchant, Mujahid Amin, Muhammad Ayaz.

AJM vs FUJ: Key Players of the Game

Ajman Top-2 Picks:-

Asif Khan: – Khan has scored 313 runs in the D10 League, whereas he has scalped a few wickets as well.

Ameer Hamza:- Hamza has scalped eight wickets in the tournament so far, whereas he has scored 97 runs with the bat.

Fujairah Top-2 Picks:-

Waseem Muhammad: – Muhammad scored 534 runs at an average of 53.40 in the D20 competition, whereas he is a wicket-taker as well. He has scored 235 runs in the D10 League, whereas he has scalped six wickets in bowling.

Usman Khan: – Khan scored 402 runs at an average of 44.66 in the D20 competition, whereas he had a strike rate of 142.04. He will open the innings in this game, and he has scored two half-centuries in the tournament.

AJM vs FUJ Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: A Shakoor.

Batsmen: W Muhammad, U Khan, A Raza, A Khan, D Qureshi.

All-Rounders: J Janardhanan, A Hamza.

Bowlers: S Muhammad, M Ayaz, S Piya.

Match Prediction: Fujairah will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Waseem Muhammad and Asif Khan

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Usman Khan and Ameer Hamza

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

